Merit list for Santhali school teachers out

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) on Monday published the merit list for the recruitment of assistant teachers in Santhali medium for upper primary level of schools, classes IX-X and classes XI-XII (except for the Hill region).



The examinations for the same post in Santhali medium schools were held on January 28, 29 and February 2, 3 this year. The total number of vacancies is 465 .

This has been the first time when the WBCSSC has initiated the process of recruitment of teachers in Santhali medium schools that are located mainly in districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Jhargram.

The candidates can view their result in the Commission's website www.westbengalssc.com.

Applications for the TET examination were accepted online from December 23 and till January 6.