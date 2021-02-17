Merit list for hiring 16,500 primary teachers out

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has published the merit list for recruitment against 16,500 vacant teaching posts in the primary level. As many as 15,284 posts of primary teachers will be filled up on the basis of the merit list prepared against 16,500 vacancies.



The remaining 1,216 vacancies will be filled up from among the remaining candidates who have submitted online applications but are not included in the merit list and those who have submitted their application offline pursuant to the orders of Calcutta High Court. The notification of the state Primary Board states that from amongst the offline applications, 738 candidates may qualify for TET, 2014 if additional marks are awarded.

The candidates can log on to the websites of the state primary board (www.wbbpe.org) and (wbbprimaryeducation.org) for viewing the merit list.

The primary TET examination was held in 2014. As many as 20,000 candidates had passed the examination. The recruitment process had remained stalled for a long time due to litigation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on December 22 that 16,500 vacancies would be filled up from those candidates who had passed the TET 2014 examinations. The online application process in this regard started from December 25 last year and continued till January 1. The interview was held from January 10 to 17.