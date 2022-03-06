Merely accusing TMC of violence will not help BJP, need to understand party's weakness: Locket

Kolkata: BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee comes out to be another embarrassment for her party on Saturday as she took on a section of her own party leaders on various policies.



At BJP's 'chintan' meeting held on Saturday to discuss the drumming the party received in the polls, Chatterjee hit out at some BJP leaders and said that constantly accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence did not bring any political gains for the BJP, it's "time to introspect."

She also said raised issues like organisational weakness, nepotism within the party.

From the last Assembly election the state BJP has been trying to capitalise on issue of violence. Chatterjee was not given a space on the dias at the beginning of the meeting but she eventually delivered a lecture on the stage and sent a message to the party leaders that they cannot match the ruling Trinamool Congress without organisational strength.

"Constantly highlighting issue like violence against the ruling party will bring no good results unless we can admit our weaknesses," Chatterjee said.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was not present in the meeting. It may be mentioned that many BJP leaders have already spoken against a section within the party for the poll debacle. Many have revolted against the formation of state committee. Some party leaders have stated that qualification did not come into consideration while setting up the committee. Quota system has been given priority. MPs and MLAs have been kept out of the committee.

Meanwhile, after Centre withdrew Central security of BJP MP from Ranaghat, Jagannath Sarkar, he said that Centre will be responsible if anything happens to him.