Mercury up in South Bengal dists, says MeT

KOLKATA: Mercury started rising in various south Bengal districts from Thursday due to the impact of the western disturbances.



A western disturbance has been situated over North West parts of India while another disturbance is likely to enter the region in the next 24 hours.

The MeT office predicted that the temperature during day and night time will go up. In the next few days mercury may go up 3-4 degree Celsius.

The weather office also issued a thick fog alert in various south Bengal districts.

People in most of the south Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the mercury will go up in the city and various south Bengal districts after Thursday due to the

impact of the western disturbances. Mercury in the city remained at around 12 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

It jumped up to 13 degree Celsius on Thursday and it will rise further in the next few days.

There will be thick fog in East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia in the early morning

while other south Bengal districts will witness light fog.

The sky will remain clear in the next one week and there is no prediction of rainfall.