Mercury to touch 40 degree Celsius-mark in districts: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury would start soaring up in various districts particularly in the Western parts of Bengal in the next couple of days.



According to the MeT office the mercury may touch 40 degree in the districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore.

Ever since the winter came to an end the mercury started going up. Weather experts said the mercury going over 40 degrees Celsius in Bankura and Purulia is not very common during this part of the year.

The temperature generally starts going up from the middle of April in these two districts. They said in the next week, the temperature in Bankura and Purulia might reach 40 degrees Celsius which is unusual.

During the night hours, the temperature will dip slightly but during the day time people in the city will experience hot and humid conditions. The mercury started going up even towards the end of February this year. The rise in the temperature eventually set the stage for the winter to cease, experts said.

The city's highest temperature has been hovering around 36 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remains around 22-23 degree Celsius in Kolkata. The highest humidity level touched 95 per cent on Sunday. "Hot wave conditions may prevail in Jharkhand as a result the western districts of Bengal may experience hot and humid conditions.

There may be thunder-showers in some parts of North Bengal due to the impact of the Western disturbances," a weather official said on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political leaders will soon be touring various districts including those in western parts soon and hold election rallies. They will have to feel excessive heat during the campaign.