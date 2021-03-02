Mercury to soar further, says MeT





KOLKATA: The highest temperature in the city on Monday touched 36 degree Celsius.

The mercury is expected to soar further later this week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The city dwellers have been witnessing hot and humid conditions for the past two days. According to the MeT office prediction, the discomfort level will continue to haunt the city dwellers throughout the week.

The lowest temperature remained at 24 degree Celsius in the city on Monday.

Some of the parts of the city and its adjoining areas remained partially cloudy in the morning but the high humidity level caused inconvenience to the people. The humidity level touched 95 percent on Monday.

"The mercury is expected to rise further in the next couple of days with the humidity level may remain on the higher side," the officials said.

Some of the South Bengal districts may remain partially cloudy but there is no prediction of rainfall yet. People in various parts of North Bengal are still witnessing cold weather.

"It may rain in some parts of North Bengal in the next 48 hours," a weather official said.



