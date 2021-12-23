Mercury to slide up during Christmas

Kolkata: The city has seen a sudden rise in the temperature on Wednesday with the lowest temperature recorded at 13.2 degree Celsius which was 1 degree below normal. The temperature went up by almost 2 degrees on Wednesday compared to Tuesday's figure.



Kolkata on Tuesday registered the lowest temperature at around 11 degree Celsius. Some of the north Bengal districts may receive rainfall between Friday and Monday due to the impact of the western disturbances. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, mercury will slide up further in the next couple of days. The city may witness a hotter Christmas as mercury is predicted to go up 2-3 degree Celsius. People had felt cold wave conditions in the past 3 days following which the mercury took a sudden up turn.

"Mercury will go up slightly and the steady flow of cold north wind may be hampered due to the impact of the western disturbances. Two western disturbances have been situated in north-west India which will have an impact on the weather system,' a weather official said.

A low pressure trough has also formed over Bangladesh. Due to the western disturbances, the north Bengal districts may receive rainfall from Friday to Monday. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive maximum rainfall.

Various North Indian states will also receive rainfall due to the impact of western disturbances.

It may be mentioned here that temperature in the western districts of Bengal had dropped below 8 degree Celsius in the past few days as a cold wind had been sweeping through the entire region. The lowest temperature in Bankura, Purulia already dropped below 8 degree Celsius. Mercury in Kolkata dropped at around 13 degree Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

Foggy conditions will prevail in the morning in all the south Bengal districts for the next couple of days.