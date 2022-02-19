Mercury to rise in N Bengal with some pockets in Darjeeling receiving rainfall





Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city may rise above 20 degree Celsius during the weekend, a jump by 4-5 degrees from what Kolkata is witnessing currently. The weather experts apprehend that this may put an end to the winter and pave way for spring. Mercury will also soar in North Bengal districts in the next couple of days with some pockets in Darjeeling receiving rains in the next 24 hours.

However, there is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal. The sky in the city and most of the South Bengal districts will remain foggy early in the morning in the next couple of days but the misty conditions will disappear as the day progresses. The temperature in the city during night has already jumped over 16 degree Celsius. It is expected to rise further up. The temperature during day time will hover around 27-28 degree Celsius. People may feel comparatively hot in the afternoon hours.

Some of the western districts may witness comparatively cold weather in the next two days. North western states may receive snowfall due to the impact of the western disturbances. There will be another western disturbance entering into the western parts of the country next Friday making an impact on the weather system. Some of the southern Indian states will also receive rainfall in the next couple of days.

Kolkata has been witnessing the lowest temperature around 15-16 degree Celsius in the last two days. The MeT office had already said that the mercury would start rising from last Wednesday and people in South Bengal are all set to witness the end of winter chill soon.

The state had seen a drop in the temperature by 4 degree Celsius by the end of last week with the lowest temperature remaining below 14 degree. The lowest temperature in the city, however, remained below normal in the latter half of last week. According to weather experts, this is the last spell of winter.

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession have led to various infections among people, said city doctors. They have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates. The fall in temperature and untimely rainfall may trigger viral infections, warned doctors.

With the season changing, the city doctors have prescribed some home remedies so that the people can stay fit and disease-free.