'Mercury to rise in city & South Bengal dists in next 24 hours'

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury will go up in the city and various south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours due to the impact of the western disturbances.



Mercury in the city remained at around 13 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The city dwellers have had a sense of winter chill for the

last few days. People in the western districts have however been experiencing a shivering cold as the mercury dropped to around 10 degree Celsius.

Cold wave conditions prevailed in various south Bengal districts particularly the

western parts in the past few days. Western disturbances may have some effects on the weather system during the weekend.

As a result the mercury may slide up again from Thursday. Winter has already set in fully in the first week of the New Year. Temperature will go up further in the next couple of days.

There may be some changes in the weather from Thursday as the western disturbances may have some impact.

On January 2, the mercury dropped by 2 degree Celsius with the lowest temperature registered at 13.5 degree Celsius. The MeT office had predicted that the cold wave condition would continue in all the south Bengal districts in the next few days.

The western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West

Burdwan and Birbhum witnessed colder weather as

mercury dropped at around 9-10 degree Celsius. Incidentally, people in Darjeeling

witnessed the first snowfall of the season towards the end of last year.