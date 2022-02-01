Mercury to go up by at least 50 C in next 3 days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury will go up at least by 5 degree Celsius in the next 3 days. Various north Bengal districts will receive scattered rainfall in the next 24 hours.



The lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 13.2 degree Celsius on Monday morning. Most of the South Bengal districts witnessed thick fog in the early morning hours. There will be light fog in the morning on Tuesday as well in almost all the South Bengal districts. Visibility levels may drop from 200 to 50 meter in some places. The temperature will rise further on Tuesday. Some of the south Bengal districts may also receive light rainfall on Thursday due to a clash between western disturbance and easterly wind.

The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong Alipurduar, Coochbehar and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal will receive light rainfall on Tuesday. Intensity of rainfall will be increased in

all the north Bengal districts from Friday. The city on Sunday witnessed the coldest day of January so far with the minimum temperature touching 11.8 degree Celsius. The MeT office had earlier predicted rainfall in Bengal during Saraswati puja.

There had been a steady flow of cold north wind that brought down the mercury in the past couple of days. The sky will mainly remain clear in all the south Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. The mercury will remain below normal in the next 24 hours during the night, the MeT office said. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the city dwellers would continue to witness the cold spell till Tuesday after which the mercury will again slide up. It also said that there will be an impact of another western disturbance in the beginning of February as a result there may be a change in weather system. Mercury will go up in February due to the impact of western disturbance, said a weather official.