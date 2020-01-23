Mercury to go down again in Bengal

Kolkata: With the northwesterly wind gaining in strength, the mercury is expected to go down by a few notches over the weekend, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Thursday.



"There may be a change in the weather system in the state from Friday bringing rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal. The people in the city will witness a slight dip in the temperature on Saturday and Sunday due to the impact of the western disturbances. The mountain regions of Jammu & Kashmir,

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness more snowfall in the next two days following the impact of the western disturbances. As a result, the temperature in the state will slide down," a weather official said.

Moreover, some of the South Bengal districts may also witness light rainfall in the

next 24 hours. The city's sky mostly remained cloudy on Thursday.

People in various South Bengal districts woke up to a misty morning on Thursday. The situation will remain the same in various districts in South Bengal early in the morning hours over the next couple of days.

The temperature has already gone down by a few notches over the past two days in the city and other South Bengal districts.

There will be an uninterrupted flow of Northern wind into the South Bengal. It may be mentioned here that some of the South Bengal districts including parts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and Hooghly received slight drizzle.

"Gradually the sky will get clearer after Friday and the temperature may go down by 3-4 degree Celsius in all the South Bengal districts over a span of 48 hours from Saturday. Some of the South Bengal districts may witness light to moderate rainfall between January 28-30 due to a combination of Western disturbance and a low-pressure trough which may be formed over the Bay of Bengal. Jhargram, East and West Midnapore may receive maximum rainfall during this period," the weather official added.