Mercury to dip in city from Monday, higher reaches of Hills experience heavy snowfall

Kolkata: Kolkata is likely to experience the winter chill from Monday with the Alipore weather office predicting a dip in temperature by three to four degrees. The city may experience moderate intermittent showers even on Sunday.



The lowest temperature in the city was 16 degree Celsius on Saturday. "Today (Saturday), especially Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Bardhaman will experience rainfall. Rest of the districts and especially Kolkata will have a cloudy sky. There is a chance of snowfall in Darjeeling," said an official of Alipore weather office.

The city's sky remained partially cloudy on Saturday while some of the districts received one or two spells of showers during the daytime. There is a prediction of lightning and thundershower in other districts over the next 24 hours.

Once the impact of the western disturbance fizzles out, the temperature will drop in the city from Monday.

The weather official pointed out that there will be clear sky and the temperature will be around 12 degree Celsius on Monday. The same temperature will persist on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The South Bengal district forecast pointed out that no major change in night temperature is expected during the next 24 hours over the land area of the region and a gradual fall by 3-4 degree Celsius thereafter.