Mercury to dip below 9 degree Celsius in next couple of days

Kolkata: Temperature in the western districts of Bengal may drop below 9 degree Celsius in the next couple of days as a cold wind will sweep through the entire region. The lowest temperature in Bankura, Purulia already dropped below 13 degree Celsius.



Kolkata has registered lowest temperature of the season at 13.5 degree Celsius on Saturday which was 2 degree below normal and the mercury may slide down further in the next couple of days. The lowest temperature in the city on Friday stood at 14.2 degrees. The lowest temperature in Kolkata remained at around 14 degree Celsius on Sunday.

"Mercury may slide down below 13 degree Celsius in the city in the next week and there will be a steady flow of cold northern wind. The temperature will further plunge down during the night hours. Mercury will drop below 10 degree Celsius in the western districts," a weather official said.

Foggy conditions will prevail in the morning in all the South Bengal districts for the next couple of days. Mercury has already hit around 10-12 degree Celsius in some of the western parts of the state. Temperature in Panagarh in West Burdwan in Santiniketan in Birbhum and in Purulia has been hovering around 10-12 degrees Celsius. Temperature in various northern states also dropped by almost 5 degrees after snowfall occurred in Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

In Bengal the lowest average temperature in December this year so far stood at around 13 degree Celsius. During the last year the average lowest temperature remained at around 18 degree Celsius.