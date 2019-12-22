Mercury set to rise in latter half of next week

Kolkata: The Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Sunday predicted a sudden rise in the mercury in the latter half of next week due to a possible western disturbance in Jammu Kashmir.



According to the MeT office, the steady flow of north wind, which is bringing winter chill into all the South Bengal districts, may be interrupted due to a western disturbance which is likely to form in Jammu Kashmir next week affecting the weather system in the state.

The cold wave situation may continue in various South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours following which there may be a rise in the mercury.

"A western disturbance may form in Jammu Kashmir hampering the steady flow of northern wind. A low pressure trough has also formed over Bay of Bengal as a result of which more moisture would enter into this region. Both of them will contribute to the sudden rise in the temperature," a weather official said.

According to the weather office prediction, the lowest temperature in the city in the next two days may hover around 12 degree Celsius, while the highest temperature will be around 21 degree. Some of the Western district may however touch 10 degree Celsius due to the flow of chilly northern wind. The lowest temperature in the city on Sunday remained at 12.4 degree Celsius, which is two degree below normal.

The kolkatans will however witness misty morning but it will disappear as the day will progress.

There will be thick fog in various North Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. There is no prediction of rain in the state.