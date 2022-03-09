'Mercury set to go up further from weekend'

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the city's sky will remain clear in the next few days and the temperature will remain around 33 degree Celsius. The mercury is expected to go up further from the weekend.



The lowest temperature in the city was registered at around 20.6 degree Celsius. There is no possibility of rainfall in the city or any of the south Bengal districts as of now.

Some of the north Bengal districts may witness slight rainfall in the next 24 hours. The MeT office predicted that the mercury may go up at least by 2 degree Celsius after the weekend.

The weather in some of the western districts will mostly remain dry in the next couple of days.

Temperature will further soar after Holi.

The highest temperature in most of the south Bengal districts has already reached 33 degree Celsius. The MeT office said that the people in Kolkata and other south Bengal districts will experience comparatively colder weather during night and morning hours. People will start experiencing hot weather after Holi.

Bengal has seen fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession this winter and it caused infections among the people.