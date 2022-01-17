Mercury may slide further in next two days, says MeT

kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city dropped to 15.1 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 1 degree above normal. The city dwellers woke up to a misty morning but the fog disappeared as the day progressed.



Mercury may slide down further in the next two days after which the temperature may again go up due to the impact of western disturbances, the MeT office said.

On the day of Makar Sankranti the mercury dropped at around 18 degree Celsius in Kolkata. Unlike the previous years, people have seen a little rise in the lowest temperature this year due to the impact of repeated western disturbances.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that various south Bengal districts will witness light fog early in the morning in the next two days while north Bengal districts will mostly experience thick fog in the morning.

There is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal. Darjeeling and Kalimpong may receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours. Two western disturbances will enter north west India one after another as a result the steady flow of cold north wind will be interrupted.

The districts like Jhargram, Bankura, West Midnapore. Some parts of the city and adjoining areas of North 24-Parganas saw a slight drizzle on Friday bringing the temperature down. Mercury may again go up in the weekend from the early part of the next week as there will be an impact of two western disturbances.

There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland as a result there may be some rainfall in various districts both in north and south Bengal, a weather official said.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that there would be a change in the weather system from the beginning of the current week due to the impact of the western disturbances.