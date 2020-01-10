Mercury likely to dip in next 48 hours, says MeT office

Kolkata: The light spells of rain on Thursday indicate that winter chill is set to be back in the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Friday said the city may witness a dip in mercury over the next 48 hours.



According to the MeT office, there will be no rainfall in the South Bengal districts. The temperature in North Bengal is set to go down with Darjeeling expected to receive snowfall in the next 24 hours. A cold wave situation will sweep through various North Bengal districts in the next couple of days.

"The North Bengal districts may witness the coldest day of this season in the next few days as the temperature will go down by a few notches. However, it may drizzle in some parts of North Bengal. The temperature in South Bengal districts will drop by 2-3 degree in the next two days. There may be a thick fog in the air particularly in the morning hours and it will disappear as the day will progress," a weather official said.

The lowest temperature remained at around 15.7 degree Celsius in the city on Friday. There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in the city and other South Bengal districts as the western disturbance ceased to have an impact on the weather system in the state. The north wind that carries winter chill will have an uninterrupted flow into South Bengal districts. The temperature in various western districts of the state like Jhargram, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and West Burdwan may be slightly lower than that of the city. A cold breeze may sweep through all the South Bengal districts particularly during the morning and evening hours. There is no cold wave alert in South Bengal yet.

Some parts of the city and other South Bengal districts received light rainfall on Thursday but the situation improved from Friday.

The untimely rainfall was caused by the western disturbance that gained some strength a couple of days ago. The people in the city and adjoining areas woke up to a sunny morning in most parts. The sky mostly remained overcast in the past couple of days which got clearer from Friday morning.