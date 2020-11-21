Mercury likely to dip by 5 degree Celsius from Sun: MeT

Kolkata: At a time when the city dwellers are eagerly waiting for winter, there will be nip in the air from Sunday. Though there has been no official announcement of winter, the MeT department predicted drop in the mercury levels by 5 degree Celsius.



The MeT office said temperature will dip as the northern wind will continue to blow southward. The weather office said people in various South Bengal districts may feel shivering cold as the mercury will suddenly slide down by the weekend. The weather office also predicted rainfall in some places of South Bengal in the next 48 hours.

"The districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, West and East Midnapore may witness a little drizzle. The weather system will change from Sunday as there may be a decline in the temperature by 5 degree Celsius. The Northern wind is expected to blow from Sunday bringing down the mercury" a weather official said.

The MeT office said the western disturbances may intensify from Sunday in Jammu Kashmir as a result of which the temperature will drop further in North West parts of the country.

Most of the South and the North Bengal districts will also witness a sudden dip in the temperature from Sunday. In North Bengal districts, the decline in temperature is expected to be around 4-5 degree Celsius. The sky in North Bengal may remain mostly cloudy in the next 24 hours. Some parts may expect little drizzle.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the western disturbances would cause the decline in temperature in western and northern states. Various states in the northern parts of the country have already started witnessing a fall in the mercury. The western disturbances will further intensify.

Meanwhile, people in the city are fed up with the soaring temperature even at a time when November is approaching its end.

The lowest temperature in the city on Friday remained around 24 degree Celsius, 4 notches above normal. The highest temperature stood at 32 degree Celsius. The humidity level hovered around 95 per cent on Friday.