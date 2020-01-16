Mercury likely to climb in South Bengal districts in next 72 hours

Kolkata: The mercury may slightly go up in South Bengal districts including the city in the next 72 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Thursday.



According to the weather office prediction, people in the city may get a feeling of winter chill particularly early in the morning and night hours, while during the daytime people may experience a comparatively hot weather due to the impact of western disturbance.

The MeT office also predicted light rainfall in some pockets of North Bengal in the next 48 hours, but it would have no major impact on the weather condition apart from a fluctuation in the temperature.

In some districts of North Bengal, the lowest temperature may remain below 10 degree Celsius. There is, however, no prediction of withdrawal of the winter chill from the state as of now.

The lowest temperature in the city on Thursday remained at 14.6 degree Celsius. It may further go up by a few notches, depending on the weather system in the state. The weather system may be affected due to western disturbance.

The steady flow of northern wind that brings the winter chill to the South Bengal districts has got interrupted due to the impact of the western disturbance.

It may be mentioned here that the lowest temperature in the city has gone up by a few notches in the past 48 hours due to the interruption in the normal flow of northern wind. As a result, the city dwellers experienced a comparatively hot weather on Thursday afternoon.

A senior weather official said that there is a possibility for the temperature going down again after the western disturbance ceases to have an impact on the local weather system. The lowest temperature in various South Bengal districts may hover around 15-16 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The temperature may fluctuate in North Bengal districts as well.