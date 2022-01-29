Mercury in city likely to drop by 2-3 deg C

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury in the city may drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days and various South Bengal districts will also witness a drop in the temperature. There is a possibility of rainfall in the state during Saraswati Puja on February 5, said the MeT office. Various North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 24 hours. There will be an impact of another western disturbance at the beginning of February as a result of which there may be a change in the weather system. Mercury will go up in February due to the impact of the western disturbance.



Cold wave conditions may prevail in some of the South Bengal districts at the end of the current month. The sky will remain clear in Darjeeling and various other North Bengal districts. The lowest temperature in the city remained at 14.4 degrees Celsius. According to the weather office prediction, the cold wave condition will also prevail in the neighbouring districts of Bihar, Odisha and also Chhattisgarh.

City dwellers will feel comparatively colder weather during the weekend. Fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in mercury in quick succession have been causing infections among people. The city and various other South Bengal districts have received some spells of light rainfall at the start of the current week. A fluctuation in temperature over the last 2-3 days also triggered viral infections the symptoms of which are similar to Covid, said Dr Swapan Biswas, a senior physician.

City doctors have advised patients who have mild symptoms to consult doctors and undergo Covid tests. They have also advised patients not to take medicines on their own. Some infections are common at this time of the year when the temperature fluctuates. The fall in temperature and unseasonal rainfall may trigger viral infections, warned doctors.