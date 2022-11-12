Mercury expected to drop by 2-3oC in next 48 hours, says MeT

Kolkata: People in South Bengal are soon going to experience winter chill as the mercury is expected to drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



Some of the North Bengal districts may receive light rainfall in the next couple of days, the MeT office said. People in most of the South Bengal districts will witness dry weather in the next couple of days while in case of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, light showers may be experienced in the next 72 hours.

North Bengal districts may soon record the lowest temperature of around 4 degree Celsius. The city sky may partially remain cloudy during the next two days. People will feel a chill during early morning and late night hours. The highest temperature may hover around 32 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next 24 hours while the lowest temperature may drop up to 19 degree Celsius. The city on Friday morning registered the lowest temperature at around 20 degree Celsius. North Western parts of the country may witness the impact of western disturbances. However, it will hardly have any impact on Bengal, the weather office said.

Earlier this week, the MeT office had predicted that the temperature would drop from this weekend. There was a prediction of a low pressure as well. It also predicted that there may be light to moderate rainfall in other North Bengal districts on Monday.

The lowest temperature in South Bengal already touched 20 degree Celsius in the first week of November. The MeT office said the temperature during night may remain around below 20 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. People will get a feeling of the winter chill once the mercury drops below 15 degree Celsius.