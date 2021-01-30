Mercury drops to 12 degree Celsius, cold conditions to prevail, says MeT

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city dropped at around 12 degree Celsius on Friday giving a sense of cold shiver to the people.



The Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday predicated that the cold condition will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the next couple of days.

The city dwellers have woken up to a foggy morning on Friday. Most of the South Bengal districts have also witnessed a foggy atmosphere early in the morning. The situation will remain the same in the next few days, warned the MeT office. The highest humidity level touched around 98 percent.

Light rainfall has been predicted for western districts in the next 48 hours. There will be thick fog both in the western parts and also in North Bengal districts. The sky may remain cloudy on Saturday in many districts in South Bengal.

The MeT office has issued fog alert for north Bengal including Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar as the visibility would drop at 50 meter in some places in the early morning hours.

"The districts like Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Burdwan may receive light rainfall in the next two days. There may be some further changes in the weather condition in the beginning of the next month as the western disturbances may enter after Sunday. There may be snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh due to the impact of the Western disturbances," a weather

official said.

It may be mentioned here that temperature suddenly dropped earlier this week after a comparatively

warm spell.

The easterly wind had interrupted the North wind for a while during the last week leading to the rise in the temperature. The mercury again started sliding down from

this week.