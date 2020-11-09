Mercury dips to its lowest this season

Kolkata: The mercury dropped to its lowest this season on Sunday as Kolkata recorded 18.3°C with the chilly northwesterly winds blowing in the early morning hours. The relative humidity remained at around 95v per cent.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore had earlier predicted that the city may register the lowest temperature of this season so far on the weekend. The MeT office, however, said that the temperature may slightly go up in the city in the next week. The temperature will continue to remain below the 20°C mark in some South Bengal districts.

"Temperature suddenly dropped in the last couple of days due to northwesterly winds as it pulled down the mercury a bit. From the next week the temperature may again soar up as the easterly wind may blow in from the sea. The mercury will go up due to the incursion of moisture from the sea. The minimum temperature next week may hover around 22-23 degree Celsius," a senior MeT department official said.

According to the MeT office, the winter is still some way off there is no specific prediction of the timing when the winter would set in. It has also said that during the day time the discomfort level might go up but the temperature will drop particularly during the early morning and also night hours. The temperature will fluctuate in the evening hours as well, as predicted by the weather office.

The city doctors have warned the people to remain cautious in the face of a fluctuating temperature as it would have an adverse effect on the people especially amidst the pandemic situation. The doctors have urged the people to wear warm clothes while stepping out of the houses in the early morning hours. They have also advised lukewarm water gargle to avoid any throat infection.