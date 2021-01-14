Mercury dips in city, to slide further over the week: MeT

Kolkata: After a spell of hot and humid weather condition, the state again witnesses a return of winter chill.



The mercury has started sliding down from Tuesday giving a sense of winter cold to the city dwellers.

Bengal has recorded the highest temperature during the period between January 1-11 in the last eight years.

The highest temperature in Bengal rose up to 28.3 degree Celsius during this period while the lowest temperature remained at 16.3. In January 2020, the highest temperature stood at 24.3 degree Celsius while in 2019 the number remained at 26.3 degree and 25.1 in 2018, 26.3 in 2017, 25.3 in 2016, 25.6 in 2015, 24.4 in 2014 and 21.6 in 2013.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had earlier predicted that mercury would slide down towards Sankranti, the end of Bengali month Poush.

The temperature will further fall in the next couple of days giving a sense of winter chill to the people.

Temperature dropped around 5 degrees in the last 48 hours. The lowest temperature in the city dropped at 16.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday which is 2 degree above normal. People in South Bengal started feeling winter cold from Tuesday.

The steady flow of northern wind that brings the winter chill to Bengal was interrupted for the past few weeks resulting in the rise of the temperature. As a result the easterly had a free flow pushing the mercury up.