Mercury dips by 7 degree Celsius

Kolkata: The city and other South Bengal districts have witnessed a decline in the temperature by 7 degree Celsius in the past 48 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the people may continue to feel the cold condition in the next couple of days but there may be a change in the system from the next Friday as the mercury will further go up.

The lowest temperature in the city on Monday stood at around 15.5 degree Celsius which is 3 degree lower than normal. According to weather officials, people in South Bengal will feel the cold in the next three days. The temperature may further fall in the north western districts. The Mercury will however slide up by few notches from Friday in some of the south Bengal districts including the city.

The city's sky on Monday mostly remained clear. The highest temperature in the city and adjoining districts remained at around 27 degree Celsius on Monday. The humidity level in the air remained at 94 percent. There is no report of

rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours.

"The city may witness a sudden rise in the temperature from Friday. The sky may remain partially cloudy on the next Friday and there may be some spells of light rainfall during that period. The city dwellers will however continue to feel the cold condition in the next couple of days," a senior weather official said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the western disturbances would intensify impacting the weather condition in North West parts of the country. It may cause the decline in temperature western and northern states.