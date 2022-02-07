Mercury dips by 60 C but chill set to recede by next week: MeT

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in the city dropped by 6 degree Celsius in the past two days.



Kolkata on Sunday registered its lowest temperature at 13.2 degree Celsius which was 3 degree below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that cold weather in the state will stay for the next two days after which the mercury will start going up.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kalimpong received snowfall on Saturday.

The tourist destinations like Labha and Rishap received snowfall after many years. According to local sources, Kalimpong received snowfall after nearly 10 years.

MeT office said that temperature dropped by 3 degrees only on Sunday.

The impact of western disturbances affected the steady flow of cold north wind on a number of occasions.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 16.6 degree Celsius in Kolkata on Saturday morning while the highest temperature rose up to 24.6 degree Celsius. The humidity level touched 94 per cent.

The weather condition in various south Bengal districts improved from Saturday morning.

City's sky and also in various south Bengal districts remained cloudy mostly on Saturday while in some places people witnessed sunshine. People who visited the beach tows in East Midnapore experienced bright sunshine.

On Sunday the sky remained clear in most of the districts in South Bengal.

It may be mentioned here that normal life in Kolkata was disrupted as rain lashed

several parts of south Bengal on Friday morning.

In some places in the city and suburbs, incidents of water-logging occurred and accumulated water receded as the day progressed. It stopped raining in south Bengal from Saturday morning barring few areas.

The MeT office on Friday had predicted that the intensity of rainfall will be reduced from Saturday.

It had earlier predicted that there may be rainfall in Kolkata on the day of Saraswati Puja.