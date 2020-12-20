Mercury dips by 3 degrees, to drop further in the next 48 hrs: MeT

Kolkata: Bengal witnessed the season's coldest day so far on Saturday as the mercury suddenly dropped by 3 degrees. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury would further drop in the next 48 hours.

"The temperature may drop in Bengal till Tuesday night after which there may be a rise in the temperature as a result of fresh western disturbances, which are likely to enter Jammu Kashmir. It will interrupt the flow of the chilling wind. The city dwellers will also feel comparatively hot weather after Tuesday," a weather official said. According to the weather office, the mercury in some of the South Bengal districts may drop to 10 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Meanwhile, the average lowest temperature in South Bengal remained between 11 and 12 degree Celsius while the highest temperature hovered around 24 degree Celsius.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest temperature at 3 degree Celsius while the city's lowest temperature stood at 13 degree Celsius on Saturday, 2 notches below normal. Cold wave will be sweeping through all the districts in the western part of the state.