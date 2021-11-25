Mercury dips by 2 degree Celsius in city; set to plunge further, says MeT

Kolkata: Temperature in the city dropped by 2 degree Celsius on Wednesday and the mercury will plunge down further in the weekend, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



As a result, the city dwellers will experience comparatively cold days in the weekend as there will be a steady flow of cold north winds. The lowest temperature in the city on Wednesday registered at 20.8 degree Celsius which is 3 degree above normal. On Tuesday, the lowest temperature remained 5 degrees above normal. Both north and south Bengal districts will experience morning mist in the next couple of days.

"The sky in the city and also in the coastal districts may remain partially cloudy in the next 24 hours. Cold north wind will sweep through all the western districts in the next couple of days. There is no prediction of rainfall in south Bengal in the next couple of days. There may be slight rainfall in some of the north Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar," said a weather official.

It may be mentioned here that city based meteorologists have already predicted that the pollution level in Kolkata may turn worse this winter compared to that of previous years due to the impact of La Nina which is expected to blow over east and north India between December this year and February next year. La Nina is a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean under the impact of which strong winds blow from warm water at the ocean's surface from South America to Indonesia.

It brings cold air to the Indian sub-continent from Siberia.

As the Regional Meteorological Centre office predicted, temperature rose in various south Bengal districts towards the end of last week.

North Bengal districts received rainfall in the last week. There

was a change in the weather towards the end of last week as a low pressure had formed over the Bay

of Bengal.