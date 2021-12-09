Mercury dips below 20 degree Celsius for 2nd time in 2 weeks

Kolkata: Temperature in the city has gone down below 20 degree Celsius for the second time in the last two weeks giving a sense of winter to the city dwellers. Temperature will slide down further in the next couple of days, said the Regional Meteorological Center in Alipore on Wednesday. People in south Bengal will have to wait for around two weeks to witness full-fledged winter.



Kolkata has registered its lowest temperature at 19.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday which is 3 degree above normal. Various south Bengal districts including Kolkata have seen fog in the morning. The flight services at Calcutta airport were affected due to thick fog. According to sources the visibility level remained at around 100 meter at the airport in the morning. The districts like Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata witnessed thick fog in the morning. According to the weather office prediction, most of the south Bengal districts will witness foggy mornings in the next couple of days.

"Temperature may slide down by 2-3 degree Celsius on the weekend in some of the Western districts. People in the western parts of the state will experience comparatively colder weather. It will take some time for the winter to set in full swing.

It may be mentioned here that the pollution level in the city may turn worse this winter than that in other years owing to the effects of La Nina, which is expected to blow over east and north India between December 2021 and February 2022. La Nina, an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon, the colder counterpart of El Niño. La Nina has an intricate relationship with air pollution.