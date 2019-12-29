Mentally-retarded man reunites with family, thanks to Ham radio operators
Kolkata: A mentally-retarded man who was estranged from his family united with his parents after ham radio operators successfully managed to trace his family members.
It was nearly 20 days back when Shyamal Das was found roaming at Hingalganj Krishak Bazar in North 24 Parganas.
A shopkeeper named Susanta Ghosh noticed him and inquired about his address. He told him that he is from Bardhman.
"Initially, the vendors in the market suspected him of being a vagrant. After inquiring, they came to know that the 30-year-old retarded man had lost his way and gave him shelter," Hirak Sinha, vice president of West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC).
"We managed to trace the residence of Shyamal after a frantic search. Then we contacted the police station of that area. The police confirmed us that his family members had lodged a missing diary. Today, his brother Khokhon Das came to took him to his home," Ambarish Nag Biswas, custodian and secretary of West Bengal Radio Club, an organisation of ham radio enthusiasts in the state, said. Shyamal has five brothers and one sister. His father's name Gadai Das and mother's name is Dabu Das.
He is a resident of Ketugram in Bardhaman.
While radio amateurs use a variety of voice, text, image, and data communications modes and have access to frequency allocations throughout the RF spectrum, it enables communication across a city, region, country, continent, the world, or even into space.
Amateur radio is officially represented and coordinated by the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU), which is organised in three regions and has as its members the national amateur radio societies which exist in most countries.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT