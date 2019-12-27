Mentally-challenged woman jumps from rooftop at Amherst Street

Kolkata: A mentally-challenged woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a three-storied house on Friday afternoon in Amherst Street.



According to police, the deceased woman, identified as Priya Jaiswal (28) of Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas, used to visit SSKM hospital for her treatment.

For the past several years she was suffering from some mental ailment. On Friday, she went to the hospital along with her father. After meeting the doctor, they went to the

woman's aunt's house near Chalta Bagan in Amherst Street area.

There when her father was busy talking to their relatives, Jaiswal reportedly went to the roof and jumped.

Local residents saw the woman falling down and informed her aunt. Later, police recovered the body and sent the body for autopsy.

In a separate incident, a youth, who was reportedly suffering from epilepsy, died after he accidentally fell into a well on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the youth, identified as Bapi Sarkar (30) of Bansdroni Sonali Park, was bathing inside the compound of his house beside a well.

While bathing, he lost control and fell inside the well. Hearing a sound his family members came out and saw that Sarkar had fallen into the well. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed.

Later, fire brigade along with Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel conducted a search operation and even after almost five hours they couldn't find him.