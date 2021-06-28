Mentally-challenged woman found living with mother's body for 3 days

KOLKATA: In a rerun of the Robinson Street skeleton case, a mentally-challenged woman was found living with the decomposed body of her mother for the past three days in the Sil Para Lane area of Tangra.



Krishna das (71) of 19A/46Sil Lane had been living with her mentally-challenged daughter aged about 40 years. Local people claimed that Das and her daughter used to stay aloof from the residents of the area.

Earlier if any neighbor visited their house, the daughter used to scream. Since the past few days, the neighbours didn't spot anyone from the

family.

On Saturday afternoon, some of their neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from the double storey house.

Though some of them tried to find out what happened, they did not find any response despite repeated calls.

By the evening, the intensity of the smell became stronger. The locals informed the cops. Police arrived around 8 pm and broke the lock of the main gate.

After entering the house, they found the mentally-challenged woman lying on the floor while Das's decomposed body was found from a room on the ground floor.

Immediately, cops recovered the woman and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The body was sent for autopsy examination.

It is suspected that das had died at least three days back. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Initially, doctors suspected that the elderly woman had died due to malnutrition.