'Mental health issues haunt students in colleges, univs'

KOLKATA: Facing several uncertainties and drastic lifestyle changes amid the pandemic owing to imposition of safety restrictions time and again, several college and university students are struggling with mental health issues and thus, seeking help from counselors and therapists to help them cope up with the situation.



At a time when the educational institutes are reopening, many students—having stayed away from friends and physical classrooms for long—are now finding it difficult to break away from the pandemic-induced normal.

"My emotions seem to fluctuate at an alarming rate throughout the day. Sometimes, I feel productive. But, the very next day, I withdraw myself from outdoor activities and wish to stay confined to my room," says Rammya Basu, a student pursuing masters in Sociology from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

According to reports, a survey carried out by the Indian Psychiatry Society stated that at the end of March 2020, there was a 20 per cent increase in the number of mental illness cases.

The situation turned worse for some as they had been living in fear of untimely family deaths, parents running out of jobs, among other uncertainties.

"I am constantly at the edge of my seat fearing whether my mother will run out of a job. If so, I will have to hunt for one," stated Bitan Biswas, a student pursuing M.SC in Computer Science from St.Xavier's College, Kolkata.

While some students are opting for counseling, stigma around mental health prevails in remote corners of the state. "They (students) are afraid they will be judged. Therapy is a lot like going to the dentist, beautician and doctor regularly, because our mind also needs the same amount of care and pampering, but we don't see therapy as a necessity in India," says therapist Dr. Anaya Sethi.

In such a scenario, the state Health department is set to strengthen the infrastructure to care for patients with mental health issues. A mental health review board will be formed in every district. The State Mental Health Authority has already held a meeting with the health officials and other stakeholders in this regard.