Membership drive underway for DHFC
KOLKATA: Diamond Harbour Football Club, set up by local MP Abhishek Banerjee, has begun membership drive from July 16.
Abhishek had promised the local residents that a club would be set up and it would play in Kolkata's first division football league. IFA has given clearance and the club will play in this session.
The membership fee is Rs 1000 plus GST. Those interested can go to Bata Stadium Ground and Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy between 12 noon and 5pm.
The members will be given DHFC fan jersey, membership card and welcome letter, DHFC flag and a wrist band.
Abhishek has assured to provide all facilities to the players, including modern coaching.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT