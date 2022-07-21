Membership drive underway for DHFC

KOLKATA: Diamond Harbour Football Club, set up by local MP Abhishek Banerjee, has begun membership drive from July 16.



Abhishek had promised the local residents that a club would be set up and it would play in Kolkata's first division football league. IFA has given clearance and the club will play in this session.

The membership fee is Rs 1000 plus GST. Those interested can go to Bata Stadium Ground and Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy between 12 noon and 5pm.

The members will be given DHFC fan jersey, membership card and welcome letter, DHFC flag and a wrist band.

Abhishek has assured to provide all facilities to the players, including modern coaching.