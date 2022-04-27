Members of BJP youths' wing clash with cops

Kolkata: BJP Yuba Morcha supporters clashed with police outside Bikas Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.



Though the police did not give any permission BJP Yuba Morcha supporters gathers outside the building which houses the state Education department.

They were protesting against the alleged corruption in the appointment of SSC.

The demonstrators pelted stones at police and tried to break the barricade. The police used water cannon to disperse them.

Later, the BJP leaders staged a sit in demonstration to protest against the highhandedness of police.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of Trinamool Congress said in a bid to remain politically alive the BJP is trying to launch movement which has failed to attract people.

The matter is lying pending before the court and the state government will follow the direction of the court, he said.