Members of BJP controlled gram panchayat gheraoed

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers and villagers gheraoed members of BJP controlled Koniara II Gram Panchayat in North 24-Parganas for their alleged involvement in corruption and nepotism in preparing the list of Amphan affected people.



Interestingly, state BJP leaders including the state president Dilip Ghsoh did not say a word on the issue.

Shankar Chattopadhyay, local party leader denied the involvement of party Panchayat members in

corruption. From morning the villagers started assembling outside the Gram Panchayat office demanding stern action against the BJP members for their alleged involvement in corruption and nepotism in preparing the list of Amphan victims.

They alleged that the names of more than 200 genuine affected persons had been deliberately omitted while the names of many party workers and sympathisers whose houses were not damaged by the super cyclone have been included in the list.

The protesters tried to entered the Panchayat office and tried to break the gate. When a police contingent from Bagda police station arrived, the villagers chased them away. Later, reinforcement came and brought the situation under control.

Later four villagers went and talked to the BJP members who assured them that they would look into the matter.