Members of artistes forum organise rally to protest against CAA & NRC

Kolkata: Members of Artistes Forum organised a rally demanding the withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Saturday.



The rally started from Deshpriya Park and ended near Manoka cinema hall. Hundreds of people from different walks of life including students of different educational institutions took part in the rally. Film director Anik Dutta, musicians and composer Debojyoti Misra took part in the processions. It may be recalled that the thespians took out a rally from Muktangan to Rabindra Sadan complex on Friday afternoon.

Anik Dutta said: "The students have shown the path and people from all walks of life should take part in the rally which has been organised to protest against the Act that has hit our fundamental right. Attempts have been made to divide the society and we will have to resist the move."

Debojyoti Misra said: "The rally is being represented by people from all walks of life and this shows that people are now united against the evil forces. The students have composed songs to create awareness among the people. Time has come that we should protest against the draconian Act."

Housewives and people from different walks of life are organising sit-in demonstration at Park Circus maidan which entered the 10th day on Saturday, demanding immediate withdrawal of CAA and NRC.

The women are protesting round the clock braving cold and intermittent rain that had occurred last week.

The agitators said there are poor people who have been staying in India for generations but do not have the papers. These people are mostly daily wage earners, labours and those who work in small business establishments. They alleged that in the name of CAA and NRC these marginalised people will be identified and send to the detention camps.