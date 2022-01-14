Member of HC panel conducts surprise visit to the Mela

KOLKATA: Former Justice Samapti Chatterjee, who is member of the committee formed by the Calcutta High Court to monitor compliance of Covid restrictions at Gangasagar Mela, made a surprise visit to the spot on Wednesday.



She went to the Kapil Muni Mandir and took stock the situation and conducted a meeting around 9 pm with Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra, State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja and District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas Dr P Ulaganathan on Wednesday night.

State power minister Aroop Biswas and women and child development minister Shashi Panja were camping at the spot, coordinating with the district magistrate and other top government officers, to ensure the fair passes off smoothly, he said. During the meeting, she checked the CCTV areas of the ongoing Mela premises and arrangements made by the state administration.

Former Justice Samapti Chatterjee denied talking to media.

Immediately after the former justice left the mega control room where the meeting was held, Hazra, Panja and Ulaganathan again conducted the meeting among them.

It is learnt that she will make a report and present it to the Calcutta High Court.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court instructed that all those visiting the Gangasagar Mela should be doubly vaccinated and test negative in an RT-PCR test, conducted 72 hours before reaching the venue. It has also asked for strict regulation of crowds to maintain physical distancing.