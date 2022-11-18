Memari: Teacher held for assault on class VI student

KOLKATA: A Physical Education teacher of a school at Memari in East Burdwan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up a class VI student, who is suffering from hemophilia.



According to sources, the incident of corporal punishment had taken place on Wednesday.

Father of the child alleged that the accused teacher was assaulting his son for past several days.

Father of the affected child further alleged that despite he had produced the documents of his son's disease, the accused teacher didn't stop assaulting the boy.

He claimed that though the issue was conveyed to the headmaster of the school, no action was taken against the accused.

On Wednesday, when the student was again assaulted for petty issues, his father lodged a complaint at the Memari police station, following which the accused teacher was arrested on Thursday.

However, other teachers of the school on Thursday reportedly demanded immediate release of the arrested teacher. They reportedly claimed that the student's father lodged a false complaint against the Physical Education teacher.