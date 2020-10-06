Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan on Monday slammed BJP leader Locket Chatterjee over her remarks in the Hathras rape case.



"Woman to woman, @me_locket di, you seem to have a flawed understanding of justice. Punishing a rape victim's family is the most ridiculous solution I have come across. As an elected representative of people, your insensitivity towards the issue is appalling!" the TMC MP wrote on her Twitter handle.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee at a party programme at Katwa on Saturday had said that she has faith in UP Chief Minister and is confident that he will he will punish the rape victim and the family members of her. The video went viral on social media soon after her comment. However Chatterjee later apologized and said that her comment was a slip of tongue .