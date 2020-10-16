Mela to showcase work of SHG women from Friday

Kolkata: A six-day mela organised by the West Bengal State Urban Livlihoods Mission (SWAYAMSIDDHA) under state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department will be opened at Acropolis Mall on Friday.

The Mission has been set up following an initiative taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to showcase the products made by the women associated with the Self Help Groups that have been formed in the areas under 125 municipalities and corporations across the state. The number of SHGs working in this field has reached a staggering 68,000.

To support the group Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs ministers took the initiative of holding the fair where the produce of the SHGs will be showcased. Earlier, these SHGs used to take part in various fairs and sold their products and were doing quite well. Their business got badly affected due to the lockdown.

The SHGs have been given Rs 10,000 as Revolving Fund and all Area Level Federations have received Rs. 50,000. The women have been given training to improve their skills.

Shanon Sen, additional director SUDA & Joint Secretary, said such exhibitions are also being held in the districts involving SHGs of all urban local bodies. It is our goal to support these poor women in their economic self sustenance during this festive season. He hoped that those who will visit the mall will visit the exhibition also and buy the products to encourage the women of the SHGs.