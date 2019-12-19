Meeting with Chief Secy, DGP a positive development: Guv

Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that his meeting with Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and DGP Virendra was fruitful, as both the officials briefed him about the law and order situation across the state in detail.



The Governor was also hopeful that the state government has been working to restore peace. He stressed on the necessity for fighting together in the hours of need. Dhankhar also termed Wednesday's meeting as a 'positive development'.

"I held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the DGP of the state for nearly 75 minutes, during which they have informed me about the situation across the state. Inputs given to me were very fruitful. I find it a positive move. I have also expressed to them some of my concerns. All of us should take a positive approach and focus on the present situation. I am sure that the state government has been taking all possible measures to restore peace," said the Governor.

He further added: "The officials told me what steps the government has taken to bring the situation to normalcy. I have also pointed out to them that I would like to visit the districts of Malda and Murshidabad after taking the government into confidence."

"There were some incidents in the state which triggered a sense of fear among the people. I appeal to everyone that such kind of incidents must be avoided. I appreciate the Chief Secretary and DGP providing me information in a comprehensive manner. I have no doubt that the Chief Minister will also initiate a dialogue for the interest of the state," Dhankhar told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor also said that the state of Bengal is very rich and urged the celebrities and civil society to come forward and play a positive role.