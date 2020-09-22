Meet with Puja organisers rescheduled

Kolkata: The state government's meeting with representatives of Durga Puja committees has been rescheduled on September 24.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be interacting with the Durga Puja organisers before announcing the guideline for the state's biggest festival.

The Durga Puja organisers are eagerly for the guideline as it will act as a roadmap

before then to organise the same in the wake of the ongoing pandemic

situation.

The cabinet meeting, that was scheduled to be held on September 28, has also

been rescheduled to September 24.

The date of cabinet meeting has been rescheduled as the Chief Minister's visit to north Bengal for district review meeting has been postponed by a week owing to the inclement weather.

The Chief Minister will be holding a meeting in

North Bengal on September 29 and 30.