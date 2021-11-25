Meet of Minimum Wages Advisory Committee on Dec 1

Darjeeling: The 16th meeting of the Minimum Wages Advisory Committee for the tea industry will be meeting on December 1 at Aranya Tourist Lodge in Madarihat, Alipurduar.



In a letter Jawaid Akhtar, Member Secretary of the Committee and Labour Commissioner, West Bengal had called the meeting requesting all members to attend the meeting that will start at 11.30am on that day.

Incidentally the tea trade unions have been demanding the implementation of minimum wages in the tea gardens. A minimum wage advisory committee was constituted by the West Bengal Government in 2015 to look into the issue.

Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured of the implementation of minimum wages. "The State Government is working sincerely in this direction. We hope that this meeting will yield positive results in the direction of implementation of minimum wages in tea gardens" stated Suraj Subba, President, Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union affiliated to the Gorkha Janmukti

Morcha.

There are 283 tea gardens in North Bengal employing 350,000 permanent and casual workers.

At present the daily wage is Rs. 202.