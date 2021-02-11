Medical superintendent of Calcutta Med College & Hosp moved

Kolkata: In an administrative reshuffle in the Health department, medical superintendent of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Prof (Dr) Indranil Biswas has been transferred and posted as director of I.H.F.W, Kolkata.



Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh of West Bengal Medical Service who was currently posted as medical superintendent of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital will now act as the Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Prof (Dr) Subhasis Kamal Guha of the West Bengal Medical Service who was currently posted as medical superintendent of School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata will now perform as Director of the same institution.

Prof (Dr) Kaushik Samajdar employed as medical superintendent of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital will act as Principal of Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital.

Prof (Dr) Raghunath Misra who was currently posted as medical superintendent of IPGME&R SSKM Hospital will now discharge his duties as Principal of College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital in Kamarhati.

Prof (Dr) Karabi Boral currently posted as the medical superintendent of NRS Medical College and Hospital has now been transferred and posted as the principal of Rampurhat Government Medical College

and Hospital.

Prof (Dr) Amit Dan who was posted as medical superintendent of Malda Medical College and Hospital will discharge his duties as the Principal of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. Prof (Dr) Indrajit Saha currently posted as professor at the department of community medicine at Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital has been transferred as posted as the principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.