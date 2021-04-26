Medical oxygen cylinders seized in N Kol

Kolkata: Police seized medical oxygen cylinders from a godown at Manicktala in North Kolkata during a special raid conducted by the Enforcement Branch of the Kolkata Police against hoarding of oxygen cylinders at the time of Covid surge.



The police have seized 13 purportedly empty medical oxygen cylinders of 52 kg weight capacity and two purportedly empty medical oxygen cylinders of 15 kg weight capacity.

The police initiated a probe in this connection to reach to the root of the racket.

Meanwhile, the police booked more than 450 people for not using face masks and 19 people from spitting in public places.

At the same time, the police have arrested 10 persons for deliberate violating the "Complete Safety Restrictions".