Medical officers to urge CM for appointing nurses trained in Ayurveda

Kolkata: The medical officers in various state-run Ayurveda facilities will urge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is also in charge of the health department to appoint nursing staff members who have been trained in Ayurvedic science.



According to the medical officers in Ayurveda posted in different government-run establishments, in most of the government Ayurveda hospitals in the state having indoor facilities nurses, at present, are being appointed from the allopathic nursing cadre (GNM or BSC nursing).

These nurses are trained in the allopathic system of medicine and are neither trained in Ayurveda nor have the skills of ayurveda Science.

"The whole approach to the treatment thought process regarding different aspects of treatment vary from one system of medicine to the other. But nurses who are trained in allopathy carry out their day to day duties in Ayurveda hospitals. Hence the ayurvedic treatment in the hospitals often becomes less effective," a medical officer in ayurveda said.

Dr Asit Panja, an expert in the field of Ayurveda Science in India said: "After realising the importance of the matter, different state governments have started various courses to develop the requisite skill and competency in Ayurveda nursing since 2002. Courses are available in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala. In Rajasthan ayurveda nursing course is being taught in all the Ayurveda medical colleges and in other Ayurveda nursing colleges too. The Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan, has proper registration mechanism for this cadre."

"I would request the Bengal Chief Minister to dwell upon the issue," he added.

The success of ayurveda treatment depends on the qualities of components otherwise called 'Chikitsa Chatuspada' namely the physician, the medicines, the nurses and the patients.

One of the most important components is 'Paricharaka' or nurses. Ayurveda has special technical procedures for preparing the dosage of drugs, ayurveda diet and also preparing the patients before and after panchakarma and surgical and para-surgical procedures.

A well trained and skilled nurse in Ayurveda is required in every step of treatment at IPD and OPD level.

It may be mentioned here that the after coming to power the Mamata Banerjee government has put up proper infrastructure in ayurveda system of medicine in the state and also established separate AYUSH hospitals.

Dr Keshablal Pradhan, vice president of the Bengal Chapter of National Ayurveda Students' and Youth Association said: "The Ayurvedic treatment in the state will be improved if the Bengal government introduces a separate training programme for nursing."

Aditi Dasgupta, joint secretary of Ayush department in the state said: "In our state, there is no specific ayurvedic training programme for the nurses, as a result, those who undergo existing nursing courses are being absorbed in the Ayush hospitals."