Medical officer took vials flouting norms: Report

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) authorities have submitted a report to the state health department in connection with the probe into the alleged theft of 26 vials of Tocilizumab injection from the hospital.



According to sources, the CMCH in its report fixed responsibility on a lady medical officer accusing her of taking away the vials of Tocilizumab injection from the anesthesia department flouting the hospital norms.

The conversation between the lady medical officer of the anesthesia department and a nurse went viral where the former persuaded the nurse to take away the high priced medicines. She also took the name of a doctor-MLA Dr Nirmal Maji as it appeared on the telephonic conversation. During the probe, it has become evident that the lady doctor took away the medicines without following the proper norms of the hospital.

No consent was taken from the Head of the Department and the registered medical officer of the department. Dr Maji had however resigned from the post of Rogi Kalyan Samiti Chairman of the hospital in February before contesting the election. It was learnt that the Health department also sought the resignation letter of Dr Maji in this connection.

Health department had ordered a probe on the basis of which two separate committees were formed.

It may also be mentioned here that a PIL has been filed at the Calcutta High Court for an independent enquiry into the incident. The High Court is likely to hear the case on Monday.