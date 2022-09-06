Medical negligence: Pvt hosp vandalised by mob

balurghat: A mob vandalised a nursing home in South Dinajpur's Buniadpur on Monday after the death of a newborn and mother due to alleged medical negligence.

According to an official source, Pranita Ghosh who was a resident of Jordighi under Banshihari police station was admitted to a Buniadpur based nursing home a few days ago due to labour pain. Two days ago, an operation was conducted on Ghosh to give birth to the newborn by the doctors of the nursing home. The newborn died immediately after the operation on the same day. As Ghosh's condition was fast deteriorating, she was referred to Gangarampur subdivisional hospital. She died there on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the relatives of the deceased staged a demonstration before the nursing home and allegedly vandalised it, raising allegations of medical negligence that was caused for the newborn and the mother's death. Tension gripped the entire area after the incident took place.

The cops from Banshihari police station reached the spot immediately after they were informed about the incident. Normalcy was, however, restored after the police intervention and the demonstration was lifted. The relatives of Ghosh's family were also assured of a thorough investigation.