Medical colleges welcome 'Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system'

KOLKATA: Various medical colleges in the state have welcomed the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision to implement the 'Aadhaar enabled biometric attendance system'.



Senior officials of many state-run medical colleges said that the move will help the government to monitor the attendance of the doctors in a more effective manner.

The NMC has already asked the medical colleges to implement Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and also Hospital Management System (HMS) within a month. Medical colleges have been asked to appoint a nodal officer to implement the new directives.

AEBAS, has been developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC) and all the government and private medical colleges will be able to handle digital records in a more convincing manner. The attendance of faculties and senior residents and tutors of medical colleges will be maintained by the new system.

The NMC wrote a letter to all the medical colleges, government and private in this regard. E-hospital software has been developed by the NIC. A senior official of a state run medical college in Kolkata said that State Health department had already introduced a biometric attendance system in various medical colleges. The introduction of AEBAS will ensure effective management of attendance of doctors.It may be mentioned here that following the NMC advisory, the state Health department is going to install CCTVs at 25 locations in each medical college.

The NMC issued an advisory to all the state governments urging it to ensure CCTVs at various strategic locations including the main entrance of the medical college, patients name registration counter, outdoors and also at the places where teacher doctors register their daily attendance.